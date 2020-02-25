We do not provide just a service. We provide a photo booth experience that will certainly be the absolute emphasize and talking point of your event Our products will certainly stick out among any kind of event.6ix Photobooths is the best photo booth company in Toronto, ON supplying top-notch and budget-friendly solutions. We pride ourselves on guaranteeing that our consumers are more than happy with our services.At 6ix photobooths we likewise use online mosaic printing, brand activation and also many more. Contact us today, you won't be dissatisfied.Our Toronto photo booth is devoted to providing a contemporary, upscale, enhanced photo cubicle experience. We've taken an exposed strategy to optimize as well as integrate the best mix of photographic innovation.Areas that we service:Old TorontoEast YorkEtobicokeNorth YorkScarboroughYork6ix Photobooths1127 Broadview Ave Suite B, East York, ON M4K 2S6