Sushi Selfie by bill_fe
Photo 1341

Sushi Selfie

Well, gotta enter an image in order to keep my account alive.
30th March 2019 30th Mar 19

Bill Fenske

@bill_fe
Update; 30,07,2017 July 29th concludes my fourth year on 365.
368% complete

Lin ace
Hey! So good to see you (and your sushi) Hope all is well!
March 2nd, 2021  
katy ace
This is a really clever image! Great light!
March 2nd, 2021  
