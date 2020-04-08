Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1342
Rusty Gate at North Rush Cemetery
I drove past this cemetery on Monday when I was delivering face masks to one of the group residences that are a part of the place I work for. I noticed the rusty gate and immediately saw a photo op.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Fenske
@bill_fe
Update; 30,07,2017 July 29th concludes my fourth year on 365. I didn't always post every day, but I still have not missed shooting every day; that's...
1342
photos
118
followers
32
following
367% complete
View this month »
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 and Beyond
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th April 2020 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
,
gate
,
bfselfie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close