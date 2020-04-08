Previous
Rusty Gate at North Rush Cemetery by bill_fe
Rusty Gate at North Rush Cemetery

I drove past this cemetery on Monday when I was delivering face masks to one of the group residences that are a part of the place I work for. I noticed the rusty gate and immediately saw a photo op.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Bill Fenske

@bill_fe
Update; 30,07,2017 July 29th concludes my fourth year on 365. I didn't always post every day, but I still have not missed shooting every day; that's...
