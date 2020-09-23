Sign up
42 / 365
St Georges Barracks
Although these are now residences, they used to be barracks for infantry regiments that were about to be deployed. Built in the 1850’s they were decommissioned in 1998.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Bill
@bill_gk
42
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
1
365
CLT-L09
23rd September 2020 6:04am
barracks
infantry
residence
“st
georges”
