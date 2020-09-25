Previous
The Mon St Michell passing The Spinnaker by bill_gk
The Mon St Michell passing The Spinnaker

The Brittany Ferry is a regular visitor to Portsmouth, sailing from Caen. Normally I see her. During the Covid period she has been arriving earlier than usual. This sighting is an uncommon occurrence, so it was very nice to see her.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Bill

@bill_gk
