44 / 365
The Mon St Michell passing The Spinnaker
The Brittany Ferry is a regular visitor to Portsmouth, sailing from Caen. Normally I see her. During the Covid period she has been arriving earlier than usual. This sighting is an uncommon occurrence, so it was very nice to see her.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Bill
@bill_gk
Album
365
CLT-L09
Taken
25th September 2020 6:12am
Tags
st
,
brittany
,
portsmouth
,
ferry
,
caen
,
“mon
,
michell”
