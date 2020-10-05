Previous
Next
Gosport High Street 0640 ish by bill_gk
54 / 365

Gosport High Street 0640 ish

My taking a tripod with me is paying off with sharper pictures. A very pleasant walk this morning.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Bill

@bill_gk
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise