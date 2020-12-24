Previous
The spirit of Portsmouth, coming straight at me! by bill_gk
The spirit of Portsmouth, coming straight at me!

Luckily, she’ll peel off to the left (her starboard) to go into the Gosport Terminal.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
I had a Chris Rea moment. - Driving home for Christmas. Great action shot.
December 24th, 2020  
