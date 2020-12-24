Sign up
128 / 365
The spirit of Portsmouth, coming straight at me!
Luckily, she’ll peel off to the left (her starboard) to go into the Gosport Terminal.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Bill
@bill_gk
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Tags
portsmouth
,
ferry
,
gosport
Susan Wakely
ace
I had a Chris Rea moment. - Driving home for Christmas. Great action shot.
December 24th, 2020
