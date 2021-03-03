Previous
A pastel Sky by bill_gk
190 / 365

A pastel Sky

Bit of a cold morning, not freezing, but enough to appreciate hat and gloves.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Bill

Susan Wakely ace
A rare event for me being out for the sunrise and so pleased that I had my gloves.
March 3rd, 2021  
