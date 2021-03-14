Previous
Seagull visiting Admiral Fieldhouse by bill_gk
201 / 365

Seagull visiting Admiral Fieldhouse

We went out for lovely walk for todayThe Seagulls aren’t too bothered by us,
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot and a bit of poop on the Admirals cap.
March 14th, 2021  
