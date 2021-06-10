Previous
Little black dots by bill_gk
Little black dots

Are a little flock of midges or something that I walked past. I changed my angle to try and get a better view, but then I couldn’t see them.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Bill

@bill_gk
