The Old, and the New by bill_gk
The Old, and the New

In front, Blade Runner carrying a wind turbine blade from manufacture, to installation. At the back, The Ridgebury Johnzipser a 165,000 ton oil tanker, carrying crude from well head to refinery. Interesting contrast.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

