Sometimes, you wonder if it will work. by bill_gk
332 / 365

Sometimes, you wonder if it will work.

It does for me.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
Nice curve from sea to sky.
July 29th, 2021  
