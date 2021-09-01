Previous
Sunflowers by bill_gk
Sunflowers

I always think these look so cheerful.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
They definitely do and you have captured a bonus bug.
September 1st, 2021  
