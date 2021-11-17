Sign up
Photo 443
The Royal Research Ship David Attenborough
This is the artic survey vessel they tried to call Boaty McBoatface (google it). It came in this morning.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
1
0
Bill
@bill_gk
Bill
Arctic!!
November 17th, 2021
