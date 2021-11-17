Previous
The Royal Research Ship David Attenborough by bill_gk
The Royal Research Ship David Attenborough

This is the artic survey vessel they tried to call Boaty McBoatface (google it). It came in this morning.
Bill

Bill
Arctic!!
November 17th, 2021  
