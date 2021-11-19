Previous
Cakes for the Women’s Institute Market tomorrow by bill_gk
Photo 445

Cakes for the Women’s Institute Market tomorrow

There might be a couple less than there should be.

19th November 2021

Bill

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice. Important to do a taste test.
November 19th, 2021  
