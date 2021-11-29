Sign up
Photo 455
My Fantasy Holiday
On Facebook, I’ve writing about a state a week since the beginning of the year, we are finishing off in Aspen Colorado before flying back on Friday. (In my fantasy holidays, money is no object). New England is a bit messy!
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
