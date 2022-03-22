Sign up
Photo 566
It is only a discarded sweet wrapper
Discarded in the Cockle ponds, but as usual, there’s just something about it.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Bill
@bill_gk
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks like a wrapper in free fall.
March 22nd, 2022
