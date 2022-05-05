Previous
To the Centre by bill_gk
Photo 607

To the Centre

The lines, the clouds the blue sky all led me to the centre of the picture where the Brittany Ferry the Normandie is coming in to the harbour. There’s just something that appeals to me.
5th May 2022

Bill

@bill_gk
