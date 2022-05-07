Previous
Next
Caution: Artists at work by bill_gk
Photo 609

Caution: Artists at work

I do them an injustice in the title. It was lovely to see the half a dozen or more working away at their pictures. I could not do this. I told one of them it was delightful to see them out doing their thing.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Bill

@bill_gk
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise