Photo 783
The Queen Elizabeth
Is being turned for departure. It’s quite a sight.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
1
0
Bill
ace
@bill_gk
783
photos
15
followers
16
following
214% complete
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th November 2022 12:48pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Quite a manoeuvre.
November 10th, 2022
