The American Bar Association by bill_gk
Photo 793

The American Bar Association

Paid for this memorial to the Magna Carta at Runnymede.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Bill

Susan Wakely ace
So nice that you visited in the sunshine.
November 21st, 2022  
