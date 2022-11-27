Sign up
Photo 799
The Royal Arms
A local pub closed quite a while ago. It has a glass canopy that was in a very poor state. Refurbishment has not started at last, and is looking good.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
Bill
ace
@bill_gk
