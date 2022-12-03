Sign up
Ryde Pier
I had my first Christmas meal at the Eight Bells pub in Newport with my friends from the Isle of Wight Radio Society. The food was delicious (I'd highly recommend you try it) and the company excellent.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view along the pier.
December 4th, 2022
