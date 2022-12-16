Sign up
Photo 818
Hurst Castle
From quite a while ago, before the wall fell.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Bill
ace
@bill_gk
818
photos
15
followers
13
following
224% complete
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
29th May 2016 1:28pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Great place to visit. Shame about the wall.
December 16th, 2022
