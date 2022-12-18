Previous
The Musketeer by bill_gk
The Musketeer

Outbound, heading for St Helier, Jersey. She’s a light cargo ship. Don’t know what she was carrying, but the waterline makes me think she was going to collect rather than deliver.
Bill

Susan Wakely
It looks a light load if any at all.
