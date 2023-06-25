Previous
Fenchurch by bill_gk
Fenchurch

One of the steam engines from The Isle Of Wight Steam Railway. We didn’t realise that there was a steam gala was on. Fenchurch looked really good.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
Fe church looks I good shape. How lovely that there was a steam gala for you to see.
June 25th, 2023  
