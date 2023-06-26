Previous
Another from the steam gala on the Isle of Wight by bill_gk
Another from the steam gala on the Isle of Wight

They are doing a lot of restoration work. They find old carriages that have been used for everything from chicken coups to holiday chalets.
Bill

wendy frost ace
A great find and capture.
