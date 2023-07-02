Previous
Haven’t done much photography by bill_gk
Photo 1008

Haven’t done much photography

These last couple of weeks. Been a bit busy. Took this down at Gosport’s waterfront.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
Great selfie.
July 2nd, 2023  
