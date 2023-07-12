Previous
Vandalised Cockle Pond by bill_gk
Vandalised Cockle Pond

I find this so incredibly frustrating. As always, I’ve reported it to the local council.
Bill

Susan Wakely ace
You have captured the trolley well. A senseless bit of vandalism. I hope that the council responds quickly.
July 12th, 2023  
