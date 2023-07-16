Previous
Another picture from Tadnoll Heath, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Looking North, not difficult to see from which direction comes the prevailing wind.
Bill

Susan Wakely ace
That looks a bit blustery.
July 16th, 2023  
