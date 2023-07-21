Sign up
Photo 1025
Not so much the Spinnaker as the clouds,
I thought they looked particularly friendly.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Bill
@bill_gk
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2023 12:37pm
Susan Wakely
ace
They are great looking clouds.
July 21st, 2023
