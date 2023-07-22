Previous
A sugar feast
A sugar feast

We went to a birthday party. Let’s just say that the birthday cake was a bit of a sugar fest. It tasted very nice. I would have gone for seconds, but there was none left!
Bill

Junan Heath
Yum!
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely
It does look good.
July 22nd, 2023  
