Bathing Starlings by bill_gk
Photo 1027

Bathing Starlings

We were pulling out of a car park, there was a puddle with about a dozen lined up all bathing. It was beautiful to see. Not many in the picture, it was a grab shot, I didn’t want to disturb them.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great splashing and splashing.
July 23rd, 2023  
