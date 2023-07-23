Sign up
Photo 1027
Photo 1027
Bathing Starlings
We were pulling out of a car park, there was a puddle with about a dozen lined up all bathing. It was beautiful to see. Not many in the picture, it was a grab shot, I didn’t want to disturb them.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
1
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2023 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A great splashing and splashing.
July 23rd, 2023
