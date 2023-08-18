Previous
A crisis of confidence by bill_gk
Photo 1053

A crisis of confidence

It’s not that I’m not taking pictures, I am. It’s just that I’m not putting any originality or imagination in to them.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise