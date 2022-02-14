Previous
The iconic Forth Railway Bridge. by billdavidson
The iconic Forth Railway Bridge.

Two of my granddaughters have come to stay for a few days. They live in the country and so I took them to South Queensferry to see the Railway Bridge.We then looked for whales from Kinghorn......no luck today, though they are seen fairly regularly,
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Frank
Nice shot of the Bridge Bill. Where did that blue sky come from?!
February 14th, 2022  
