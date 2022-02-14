Sign up
5 / 365
The iconic Forth Railway Bridge.
Two of my granddaughters have come to stay for a few days. They live in the country and so I took them to South Queensferry to see the Railway Bridge.We then looked for whales from Kinghorn......no luck today, though they are seen fairly regularly,
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Frank
Nice shot of the Bridge Bill. Where did that blue sky come from?!
February 14th, 2022
