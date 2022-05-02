Previous
No sun today. by billdavidson
81 / 365

No sun today.

Distracted by things in the house today, so went no further than my bedroom window for today’s photo!
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Bill Davidson

Pam ace
That is an amazing garden, and view!
May 2nd, 2022  
Korcsog Károly ace
You wake up to a nice view!
May 2nd, 2022  
April ace
Fantastic yard! I love the variety and shapes in your gardens.
May 2nd, 2022  
