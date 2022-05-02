Sign up
81 / 365
No sun today.
Distracted by things in the house today, so went no further than my bedroom window for today’s photo!
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
3
2
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
2nd May 2022 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam
ace
That is an amazing garden, and view!
May 2nd, 2022
Korcsog Károly
ace
You wake up to a nice view!
May 2nd, 2022
April
ace
Fantastic yard! I love the variety and shapes in your gardens.
May 2nd, 2022
