88 / 365
Louden’s Close.
Up in St Andrews to have my hair cut. Have gone to the same place for some 14 years, with the same two people cutting! Taken by the lines of cherry blossom leading through the close.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
88
photos
16
followers
16
following
24% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
9th May 2022 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam
ace
Wow! This is wonderful!
May 9th, 2022
