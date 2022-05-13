Sign up
92 / 365
One of thousands out looking for supper.
Strictly speaking not taken today, but after watching the gannets for hours, I simply had to show one!
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th May 2022 4:05pm
