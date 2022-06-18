Previous
Racing along…… by billdavidson
128 / 365

Racing along……

This windsurfer fairly raced across the bay at Elie this evening. The wind on the Forth was pretty strong today.
18th June 2022

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
