141 / 365
Over the garden wall…….
Amazing clouds today……. wind, sunshine and a downpour.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot of these dramatic clouds
July 1st, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
incredible sky!!!
July 1st, 2022
