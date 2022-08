Misty morning…….

Misty as we walked down to the Gallanach to Kerrera ferry for the five minute trip across to the island. We had a bit of light rain for a while but thoroughly enjoyed our walk round one half of the island, stopping at the lovely little tea room. We were there an hour before opening time but were nevertheless offered tea, coffee and a cake.The scenery was magnificent with today’s grey, muted tones and it was challenging to capture the incredible silence and sense of peace.