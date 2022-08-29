Sign up
200 / 365
Dappled……..
Dappled sky and sea as we headed towards the island of Eigg for the day
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Fisher Family
I really like that sky and the wake of the boat!
Ian
August 29th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Wow, love all that drama!
August 29th, 2022
Ian