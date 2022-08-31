Sign up
202 / 365
Morning reflections…..
Our last night on this little trip was spent on the campsite at Invercoe. This is the view we wakened to……
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
0
0
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
202
