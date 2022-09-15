Previous
Same old view! by billdavidson
217 / 365

Same old view!

Heading to my granddaughters and always stop here for a photo. Same old view but the light is always different.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
