235 / 365
Sunset from the Lomond Hills.
The purpose of my walk in the Lomond Hills last night was to get a sunset ……. this is it. However, the half moon caught my eye and so that was yesterday’s post.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
2nd October 2022 6:46pm
Milanie
ace
Some interesting colors from there and what a view
October 3rd, 2022
