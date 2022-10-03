Previous
Sunset from the Lomond Hills. by billdavidson
235 / 365

Sunset from the Lomond Hills.

The purpose of my walk in the Lomond Hills last night was to get a sunset ……. this is it. However, the half moon caught my eye and so that was yesterday’s post.
3rd October 2022

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Milanie ace
Some interesting colors from there and what a view
October 3rd, 2022  
