Previous
Next
Grey day, grey heron. by billdavidson
236 / 365

Grey day, grey heron.

Went down to the coast today. It was raining and it was approaching high tide. Strong winds were forecast and my hope was to get waves breaking over the rocks. However, no strong winds…… but I spotted this fellow in the shadows amongst the rocks.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise