236 / 365
Grey day, grey heron.
Went down to the coast today. It was raining and it was approaching high tide. Strong winds were forecast and my hope was to get waves breaking over the rocks. However, no strong winds…… but I spotted this fellow in the shadows amongst the rocks.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
4th October 2022 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
