265 / 365
Brief dramatic sky……..
The rain which had fallen all afternoon stopped briefly and the sky lit up. Minutes later the rain started again….. and it continues to pour down.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Lesley
ace
Same here. Horrid day. Lucky you to get that brief respite.
November 2nd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
And a beautiful respite it was
November 2nd, 2022
