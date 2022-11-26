Previous
Into the Scottish Borders…… by billdavidson
288 / 365

Into the Scottish Borders……

My regular stopping place with an ever changing view.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
78% complete

John Falconer ace
Great shot.
November 26th, 2022  
