289 / 365
Coastal walk…….
……. looking down towards Earlsferry and Elie, picturesque villages in the East Neuk of Fife.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Frank
Nice shot Bill.
November 27th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
November 27th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Lovely scene. It’s an area I’ve never been to. I must rectify that.
November 27th, 2022
