Coastal walk……. by billdavidson
289 / 365

Coastal walk…….

……. looking down towards Earlsferry and Elie, picturesque villages in the East Neuk of Fife.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Frank
Nice shot Bill.
November 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful seascape shot
November 27th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Lovely scene. It’s an area I’ve never been to. I must rectify that.
November 27th, 2022  
