297 / 365
Full moon tomorrow…..
A rushed and handheld attempt to capture the moon this evening.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
1
1
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
297
photos
32
followers
33
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
6th December 2022 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Oh this is absolutely wonderful. I wish I could take shots like this.
December 6th, 2022
